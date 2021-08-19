Don-key (DON) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $376,323.00

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Don-key coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $376,323.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Don-key has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00374633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,503,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

