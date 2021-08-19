Donald (Don) McLay Sells 100,000 Shares of Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Stock

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 100,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$30.24 ($21.60), for a total transaction of A$3,024,300.00 ($2,160,214.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Credit Corp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.43%.

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Â- Australia and New Zealand, Debt Ledger Purchasing Â- United States, and Consumer Lending Â- Australia and New Zealand.

