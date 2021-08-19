Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 1,971 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises about 1.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $72,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

