Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 7,525 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 664.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.58. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

