DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Short Interest Down 26.2% in July

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 715,500 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 969,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of DPCM Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 222,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,931. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. DPCM Capital has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth about $789,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

