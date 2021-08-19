DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 110.8% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $4,275,000. Finally, Granger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 519.8% in the first quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 889,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,579,000 after purchasing an additional 746,345 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock valued at $219,296,927. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

