DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DSV Panalpina A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DSDVY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV Panalpina A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $125.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $126.13.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

