Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00056147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00144938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00149127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,639.36 or 0.99736261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.76 or 0.00910756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00718895 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

