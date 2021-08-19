Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 127,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX opened at $569.51 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $624.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

