Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $60,479,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.70. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,477 shares of company stock worth $18,206,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

