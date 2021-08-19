Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 208,923 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 347.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,923 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.34% of ORBCOMM worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.22 on Thursday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $893.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

