Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 839 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

Ross Stores stock opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

