Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 43,177 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,177 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,385,000 after acquiring an additional 892,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,272,000 after acquiring an additional 496,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

