DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives €42.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.55 ($50.06).

DWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.62 ($0.73) on Monday, reaching €41.70 ($49.06). The stock had a trading volume of 58,414 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1 year high of €41.78 ($49.15). The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.