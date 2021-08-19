Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,533 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 143,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 49,690 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72.

