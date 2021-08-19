Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 80,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after acquiring an additional 148,049 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 29.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of ELAN opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

