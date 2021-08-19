Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 228,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

