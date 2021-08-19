Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 721 Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 721 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,479,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.78.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,381,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

