Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 955 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.