Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE EIC opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Income stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

