eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $70.65 Average PT from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.48.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. National Pension Service increased its position in eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,316,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $92,455,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,502,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $76.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

