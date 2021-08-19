Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ECVT opened at $12.52 on Monday. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

