Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Morgan Stanley

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ECVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

