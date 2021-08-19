Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. 31,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,578. The company has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.59 and a beta of 1.74. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $176,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 168.0% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 152.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

