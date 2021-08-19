eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of EHTH opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

