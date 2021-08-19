Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Cut to C$18.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.88.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$10.48 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$10.28 and a 12 month high of C$18.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 103.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.10.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,693.68.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

