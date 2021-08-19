Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Short Interest Update

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electro-Sensors by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electro-Sensors in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electro-Sensors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELSE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.93. 71,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,962. Electro-Sensors has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and selling of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. Its products include shaft speed witches; wireless hazard monitoring; temperature sensor; slide gate and angle position; bearing sensors and belt alignment; and motor drive control.

