Elitium (EUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $104.61 million and $1.00 million worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00008269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00855067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00104278 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

