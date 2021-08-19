Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches One Day Volume of $65.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $86,490.92 and $65.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.51 or 0.06694346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00139185 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

