EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,500 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the July 15th total of 607,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EME stock opened at $118.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

