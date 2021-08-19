Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,746,300 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 2,076,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 610.3 days.

Shares of Emera stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32. Emera has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Get Emera alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EMRAF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.