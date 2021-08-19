Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$62.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

EMA has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.18.

EMA opened at C$59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$59.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

