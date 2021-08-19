Emercoin Price Up 23% Over Last 7 Days (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $94,381.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 295.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,920,546 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

