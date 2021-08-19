ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Up 30.6% in July

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 827,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 437,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,417. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.20.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDRA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

