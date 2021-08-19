Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.66 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.89 or 0.00469131 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003546 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $641.10 or 0.01419379 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

