Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

ETR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.