EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $390,944.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason D. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $622.00 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.00 and a 52-week high of $628.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $545.89.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

