EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $620.59. 2,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $545.89. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $301.00 and a twelve month high of $628.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $567.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $36,473,214. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.