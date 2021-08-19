Epiq Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $75.95. 5,274,365 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66.

