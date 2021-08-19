Epiq Partners LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 291.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Infrastructure makes up about 2.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 180.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 81,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 20.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 163,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 29.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MIC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.05. 5,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

