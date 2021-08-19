Epiq Partners LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.41. 109,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

