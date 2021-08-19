EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. EQT posted sales of $853.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Mizuho dropped their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

EQT traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.25. 7,667,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,640. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EQT by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 640,595 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in EQT by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.