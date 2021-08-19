Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $20.86

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.86, but opened at $20.06. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 15,513 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.59.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.