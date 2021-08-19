Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives C$14.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

EQX traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$7.65. 899,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.53 and a twelve month high of C$17.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

