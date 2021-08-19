Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in July

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$119.08 during trading on Thursday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $119.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.69 price target (down previously from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.24.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

