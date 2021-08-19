Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

ETRN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. 3,543,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,596. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,818 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 20.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.