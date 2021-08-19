ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ESE stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $88.00. 84,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,705. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.