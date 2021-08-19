ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.20). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

EPIX stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 13,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,704. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 976.5% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,227 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,007 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $19,957,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $14,613,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

