ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPIX stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $360.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.65. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 976.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,227 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,007 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $19,957,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $14,613,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

