ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
EPIX stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $360.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.65. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $36.00.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.