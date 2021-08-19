Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells $265,091.10 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

